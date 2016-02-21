Scan brings the VRX Racing simulator to the PC Gamer Weekender

It's not all fun and games at the PC Gamer Weekender. Actually, it kind of is, but if you want to take a break from playing unreleased games and seeing talks presented by world class developers from all over the world, you can stop by Scan's retail zone to grab some deals on hardware, and try out the cool toy they're bringing

The full-motion VRX Racing Simulator is a beautiful monster. The chair, wheel and pedals are secured to a carbon fiber chassis. Three screens under a glare-eliminating canopy show the action, and a surround sound system gets you close to the roar of the engines. Unless you have $22,000 and a spare room, it's a rare chance to experience this rig.

Alternatively, if you're looking for a deal, Scan are bringing a huge selection of components from Asus and EVGA and game recording solutions from Elgato as well as the latest NVIDIA GeForce cards and Shield gaming tablets.

