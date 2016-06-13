Scalebound confirmed for Windows 10

Scalebound—Platinum's upcoming action adventure about some guy and his dragon pal—has just been confirmed for Windows 10. The announcement was made live on Microsoft's E3 2016 stage.

The game will be available as part of Xbox's 'Play Anywhere' initiative, meaning you can buy it once and own it on both PC (specifically, Windows 10) and Xbox One.

Here's the gameplay demo. It features the on stage presenter teaming up with three friends to take down a big, glowing purple crab thing. What is it with E3 and giant crabs?

Below, I've also posted an older trailer, now that you, a PC gamer, know that Scalebound is something to potentially be interested in.

Scalebound is due out in 2017.