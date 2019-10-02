Save up to 50% on a bunch of Acer gaming products on Amazon today

Acer has got a handful of awesome gaming goodies on sale on Amazon today. We cherry-picked a handful of products you should check out.

First, the Acer XF270HU 27-inch 1440p TN gaming monitor with 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It's 30 percent off at $259.99—an impressive gaming monitor with Freesync at the lowest price point it's ever been.

Next, the Acer Predator Cestus 510 RGB gaming mouse. Despite sort of looking like the Batmobile, it's actually a pretty good mouse with up to 16,000 adjustable DPI, and eight customizable macro keys. It's right now 40 percent off at $59.99.

Lastly, the 15 inch Acer Aspire 7 Casual Gaming Laptop, equipped with an Intel Core i7-8750H, GTX 1050 Ti 4GB, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD—on sale for $705.99. We wouldn't recommend this laptop at its regular retail price, but at nearly $200 off, it's a solid pickup for a budget gamer.

Acer's also got a nice smoky white rolltop gaming backpack and matching gaming headphones at a big discount.

These Acer deals are nice, but they're only a taste of the Black Friday deals we expect to see leading up to next month. Stay tuned for more.