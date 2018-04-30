Save up to 35 percent on PC gaming products at Amazon in the US today

Amazon is running a sale today on select PC gaming products, with deals of up to 35 percent off. It's a one-day only sale, so if there's something that catches your eye, you'll want to pounce sooner than later.

As with most sales, there are some neat bargains and and some not-so-great discounts. One of the more attractive buys is an 15.6-inch Acer Predator Helios 300 laptop, our favorite budget gaming laptop. It's selling for $949 and features an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GPU, and 256GB solid state drive. It's a well-rounded setup for the money, and should be plenty capable of playing games on the display's native 1920x1080 display.

If you're running low on storage, there are some hard drives available, including Seagate's 1TB FireCuda solid state hard drive (SSHD) for $61 (down from $76), Toshiba's 6TB X300 HDD for $132 (down from $185), and WD's 2TB Black HDD for $88 (down from $120).

Here are a few other items that are on sale:

There are several other products on sale as well. Hit this link to view them all.

