Save $90 on this 1440p Acer gaming monitor with G-Sync

If you're looking for a good, high refresh rate gaming monitor in the lead up to Black Friday, consider this 144Hz 1440p Acer Predator XB271HU: It's currently $379.99, which matches its lowest price on record.

The 27-inch monitor has the key features that our team looks for in a display, including a fast response time and G-sync support, and the Amazon discount comes to around $90 based on its current price history.

While a little old compared to our favorite gaming monitors, the Acer XB271HU still competes with our favorite budget pick simply because it has G-Sync. G-Sync, if you don't already know, keeps your Nvidia GPU in line with your monitor's refresh rate, preventing tearing in games that don't run at a consistent frame rate. Because this monitor has a proprietary G-Sync chip (and not a "G-Sync compatible" one or AMD Freesync) , though, this feature won't work with AMD graphics cards.

This monitor also has a resolution of 2560x1440. It's not 4K, but it's a great upgrade over 1080p that slightly older graphics cards can actually handle. Unless you're (somehow) buying a top-of-the-line 30-series GPU, 1440p is a good resolution.

Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | $469.99 Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | IPS | $469.99 $379.99 at Amazon (save $90)

For Acer's flagship monitor this is a great deal. We hold a special place in our hearts for the Predator. The IPS panel may not have the best colors and contrast around, but it's built for performance. With a 4ms response time and an overclockable 144Hz refresh, you'll be flying in competitive games.

The monitor uses a IPS panel that will offer vibrant colors and contrast, but might not be quite as good as newer models. It does have a low, 4ms response time. Combine that with its 144Hz (165Hz when overclocked) refresh rate, and you'll feel a difference in fast-paced games, like Battlefield 2042. I use an older version of this monitor and I can confidently say that going from 60Hz to 144Hz, especially with G-Sync, changed how I play games. 60Hz feels like a thing of the past now.

The Acer Predator monitor also includes two speakers, four USB 3.0 ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 DisplayPort, and VESA mounts if you want to swap out the stand. With the stock stand, you can swivel it around and change the height. Although this monitor came out several years ago, it's got all the important features seen in newer monitors.