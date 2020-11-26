Save $680 on this Alienware gaming monitor and join the elite ultrawide club

Listen up, this Black Friday deal is one of the few that spans the great depths of the Atlantic ocean. Yes, the Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch monitor is on sale in the US and UK. But that's besides the point. All you really should need to know about this Alienware gaming monitor is that it's really wide, like ultrawide, and that's kind of the best gaming monitor there is? There I said it.

I'm a huge fan of ultrawide gaming monitors, especially those with a 1,440 pixel vertical resolution. That gives you plenty of desktop space to play with for general PC usage, and doesn't feel like you're playing through a letterbox. The Alienware has you covered there, too, with a 3440 x 1440 resolution for a 21:9 aspect ratio.

That 3,440 horizontal resolution is nothing short of spectacular when it comes to gaming, and I've seen plenty of Alienware's AW3420DW to know that it's no let down in the immersion department.

It's built using a superb IPS panel with a gentle 1900R curve. That's rated up to 120Hz, so you're really getting a great blend of resolution, colour accuracy, and speed with the Alienware. Oh, and it's Nvidia G-Sync certified, which means it'll play especially great with an Nvidia graphics cards.

US deal Alienware AW3420DW 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor | $1,519.99 $839.99 at Dell US (45% off)

Combining a 21:9 IPS panel and a 120Hz refresh rate, this Alienware monitor is an incredible fit for modern gaming. This monitor looks great, plays great, and looks kind of like it's from the future—all wins in my book. View Deal

Fun fact: the stand on the Alienware AW3420DW is flat so there's a better chance you'll be able to set your keyboard down over it without it getting all wobbly. Neat.

If that all piques your interest, take a look at the Alienware AW3420DW deal above. It's at its lowest price in the UK right now, while in the US it's currently an incredible 45% off over on the official Dell store. Take a look at the deals below, one for Amazon UK and one for Dell US, in order to find the best price for your locale.

Many of today's top and most expansive games support ultrawide resolutions, too, including: Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty, Death Stranding, Flight Sim, and more. So you'll be able to put that 21:9 resolution to good use.

Take a look at the rest of our recommendations for Black Friday gaming monitor deals in our hub. There's plenty to sink your teeth into.