Save $300 on this Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop with a GTX 1660 Ti GPU and a 144Hz display

Looking for a new gaming laptop? The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a nice piece of kit, particularly if you play online games like Fortnite or Overwatch. This laptop has a 144Hz IPS display with a 3ms response time: the ideal hardware for fast-moving shooters. It also helps that it's packing an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card under the hood, which has 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. That's solid enough for 1080p gaming in most modern games, with higher settings enabled.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is currently $899.00 on Amazon, which is a saving of $300 on its $1,199.99 list price. While it has been going for about $1100 recently, that's still a very good deal all the same. For your money you also get a 9th Generation Intel Core i7 9750H 6-core processor, which can reach speeds of 4.5GHz, a copy of Windows Home 64-bit, and 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM.

We featured the Predator Helios 300 in our list of the best Acer gaming laptops, calling it a "solid, lower-cost alternative to the RTX-equipped Triton 500." With this laptop you'll be able to play modern, CPU and GPU-intensive games, and thanks to that display and GPU combo they'll feel super smooth.

But if you'd rather shop around and find another gaming laptop, our Black Friday PC gaming deals hub has you covered.