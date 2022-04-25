Save $230 on this lightning fast 360Hz Lenovo gaming monitor

Here comes the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30, a super speedy gaming monitor that's currently going for just $470. We've had a play around with its predecessor, the Lenovo Legion Y25-25, which currently sits on our best high refresh rate gaming monitors list. And it appears since its evolution into the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30, things have only gotten better.

For $230 under the $700 MSRP, you get G-SYNC support, Ultra Low Motion Blur, NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer Support, and even RGB lighting. All this comes in next to an incredible 360Hz refresh rate and 1ms GtG response times.

Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 | 1080p | 360Hz | 1ms | $699.99 $469.99 at Lenovo (save $230)

For a speedy gaming monitor that'll keep up with high frame rates, and sync with your GeForce GPU for smoother gaming. Along with a 1ms g-t-g response time, that 360Hz refresh is sure to put you above the rest. And while the contrast is a little lacking, the colors pop—as do the headshots you'll be making with this monster.

1080p will only get you so far if you want to check out the threading detail on your favourite skins, but it means you can jam it into a slightly less beefy GPU and still have it spit out supreme frame rates.

To make the most of it, you'll want to connect via DisplayPort 1.4 for a 360Hz response, or 240Hz via HDMI 2.0. Lenovo has included USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C support, too, which is much appreciated.

It's 90% sRGB coverage means you get some pretty nice colours, and although the brightness isn't terrible, the panel's contrast could do with some improvement.

Essentially though, this gaming monitor packs a real punch. Though it's one for the competitive gamers out there, rather than those looking to revel in ultimate graphic fidelity.