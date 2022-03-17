Save $230 off AMD's best RX 6000 series graphics card

I can't believe this is the second time this week that we've spotted more GPUs in stock at an online retailer. Today, Newegg has a new batch of ASRock Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards on its warehouse shelves. More importantly, an RX 6800XT is on sale for $1,170; that's $230 off its regular retail listing price.

The RX 6800XT is hands down our favorite of the Radeon RX 6000-series and perhaps the best AMD GPU on the market right now. It's a fantastic 4K gaming video card that runs cooler and cheaper than the Nvidia RTX 3080. It sits currently at number two on our best graphics card page for those reasons and more.

With the news today, AMD has fully integrated Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) into its drivers, which means that all RX 6000 series GPUs got a serious graphical boost. RSR is AMD's upscaling tech that lowers your resolution to frame rates while making the lower resolution image look better than it usually does.

If you're looking for a more affordable option, the RX 6500 XT is also on sale for a few bucks off. It's a decent entry-level card for 1080p gaming at less than $300. If you're going in the opposite direction, and RX 6900XT is going for $1300, $300 off its list, which is not a bad deal if you want a cheaper RTX 3090 alternative.

ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT Phantom Gaming | 16GB GDDR6X | Latest Ampere architecture | $1,399 $1,170 at Newegg

This powerful 4K gaming-capable graphics card closes the gap to Nvidia's mighty RTX 3080 at a lower cost and better cooler overall. If you're looking for a good upgrade for your AMD gaming rig, you can't go wrong with this ASRock Radeon RX 6800 XT.

I should warn you, though, as soon as this post goes up, expect to see a lot of the stock of these GPUs vanish pretty quickly, so make sure that current shipping and payment details are up to date on Newegg. There's nothing worse than losing something you've added to the cart because you had to update your credit card info. If this GPU and console shortage has taught us anything, slow feet don't eat.