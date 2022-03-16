EVGA has RTX 3080 Ti GPUs in stock, and you know it won't be long until they sell out

Could it be? Are graphics cards in stock? I know it sounds crazy, but hardware manufacturer EVGA has a couple of models of its RTX 3080 Ti GPUs in stock right now on its website. It's been a few weeks since we have seen any 3080 Ti's in stock , and those were still slightly over the $1200 MSRP.



On their site, you can find an EVGA-branded GeForce RTX 3080 Ti FTW3 ULTRA GAMING 12GB GDDR6X for $1430 , and a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti XC3 ULTRA GAMING 12GB GDDR6X at the slightly lower price of $1330 . That's not the worst mark-up we've seen on 30-series cards.

Both GPUs have similar specs, except that the FTW3 has a slightly faster boost clock and texture fill rate than the XC3. These triple-fanned cards are both 12GB and feature an RGB light strip on the top of the card.

Both GPUs are perfect 4K gaming cards for people who want more oomph than an RTX 3080. In our review , the gaming performance of the RTX 3080 Ti is mostly on par with the super expensive RTX 3090 GPU , though it does eat up significantly more power than the RTX 3080.

10,240 CUDA Cores | 12GB GDDR6X | Latest Ampere architecture

Anyone who's serious about 4K gaming but doesn't have over $2,000 to spend on a GPU should move on this 3080 Ti before sells it out by the time you finish reading this sentence.

Be sure to check our best graphics cards list to get an idea of which GPUs provide the best bang for your buck and see how their performance compares to these beastly RTX 3080 Ti cards. For the record, our favorite is still the RTX 3080 but, man, I can't even recall the last time I've seen on in stock online or in-person in over a year. So, I'm just happy to see any GPU showing up at all.