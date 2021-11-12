Save $180 on this brilliant MSI gaming monitor: 144Hz and 1440p for just $299

A quality screen can make a massive difference to your gaming experience. But getting the perfect panel for your PC can be tricky. You want a high enough resolution to make game details pop, but you don't want to reduce your framerates to a stuttering mess by going too high. If you play shooters, you'll also want a silky smooth refresh rate to make sure you get a shot in before your opponents do. And obviously, you want to marry this precarious balancing act with an affordable price tag, something that Black Friday could help with.

This 1440p monitor from MSI could well be the perfect panel for many PC gamers. Not only do you get a sizeable 34-inch curved screen for a more immersive experience, but with support for refresh rates up to 144Hz, you're looking at a smooth experience whatever game you throw at it. It's a VA panel as well, so you don't have to worry about dodgy viewing angles, and you'll enjoy some inky blacks too.

Officially called the MSI Optix MAG321CQR, this screen is also enjoying a very healthy price cut right now thanks to Amazon getting in on the Black Friday deals a little earlier than some. With an overall saving of $180, you're looking at a final price of $299. This is the cheapest it has ever been as well.

MSI Optix MAG321CQR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | $479.99 MSI Optix MAG321CQR | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | $479.99 $299.99 at Amazon (save $180)

This is a huge saving on a quality 1440p VA panel that can make for some silky smooth refresh rates. The 1800R curve is subtle enough to add to the immersive experience without getting in the way too. It's FreeSync and G-Sync compatible too.

Its native resolution of 2560 x 1440 is key to its appeal. The latest Nvidia RTX 30-series and AMD RX 6000-series GPUs may be capable of 4K gaming, but their lack of availability means that plenty of us are still packing last-gen hardware. And while the likes of the RTX 2080 can squeeze out 4K gaming at times, they're much happier at lower resolutions.

When it was originally launched, there were problems with G-Sync compatibility on this screen, although this appears to have been fixed now, as the screen now appears on Nvidia's G-Sync compatible monitors list.

This is a great price to pay for a high-refresh 1440p curved monitor, from a name we trust. And while we haven't seen this particular model in our labs, we did look at the MSI Optix MAG274QRF earlier this year and liked what we saw.