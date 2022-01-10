Save $150 on this 240Hz Samsung Odyssey curved gaming monitor

This Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor, with its superb refresh rates, G-Sync , and 1ms response time, is currently only $549.99 at Amazon. That's $150 less than it's previous pricing of $699.99—the price it had been for much of last year at Amazon.

It may not be as cheap as it was over the holiday deals season, but the price has at least gone back to less than for the majority of 2021, according to our favourite three camels. That's great, especially as this is a highly sought after panel design, with the Odyssey name claiming a place among our list of best 4K gaming monitors.

This Samsung Odyssey G7 isn't 4K, but it still offers a 27-inch curved VA panel, at 1440p (that's QHD not WQHD, ignore what the Amazon listing says).

Samsung HMD Odyssey Samsung Odyssey G7 | 27-inch | 240Hz | 1000R curved | 1ms | $699.99 $549.99 at Amazon (save $150)

For a gaming monitor with 1ms response times, and a rather spiffing 240Hz refresh rates, you can bet this is one for competitive gaming. It may not quite have the viewing angles that an IPS panel would, but with a great contrast ratio and impressive colour gamut coverage too, it's worth a look.

As far as gaming is concerned, this one will blast through high frame rates with its 240Hz refresh rate, which is bolstered by AMD FreeSync support and certified G-Sync compatibility, for some well-synchronised frames.

You're also looking at a 1ms grey-to-grey response time, meaning your inputs should really count for something. And although the viewing angles aren't the greatest, this is a monitor with a great contrast ratio and very impressive colour handling to boot.

Not bad for less than $550.