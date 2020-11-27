Save $120 on 34 inches of ultrawide monitor with this Black Friday deal

Wide is wonderful, which must make ultrawide ultrawonderful. What’s even better than that—we’re going for superultrawonderful—is saving a decent wedge of cash on an ultrawide screen, and there’s $120 off this Westinghouse WC34DX9019 UWQHD (that’s 3440 x 1440) 34-inch monitor at Newegg.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

Along with that fearsome resolution, you also get a decent, if not earth-shattering, 100Hz refresh rate, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, Freesync, 2xHDMI and a Displayport, plus a couple USB ports.

It’s curved too, all the better to show off the customizable back panel RGB lights. It’ll even project the Westinghouse logo onto your desktop but, y’know, you can turn that off. The whole thing can be put on a VESA mount if you don’t want to use the supplied stand, and thanks to being a VA panel the viewing angle is good and wide at 178°. The whole thing measures 32.2in across, and weighs almost 20lbs with the stand attached.

Superultrawonderful Westinghouse WC34DX9019 34" UWQHD monitor | $449.99 $329.99 at Newegg

The more screen the better, especially when gaming. An ultrawide monitor like this one has its advantages, showing you more of the battle field at one time, its gentle curve wrapping around you so it's always in your peripheral vision. Feed it a fast framerate and hit its 1440p resolution, and you'll struggle to get a finer experience without hitting the price heights of 4K.View Deal

These kinds of room-dominating screens are increasingly popular, and while it’s possible to pick up even larger models with better refresh rates, this combination of resolution and 100Hz makes for a very attractive price point.