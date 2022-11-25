Save $1,000 on this RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte Aorus 15 XE4 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 17-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | $2,299 $1,199 at Newegg (save $1,100) (opens in new tab)

This is the cut down version of the 17-incher available: same great core component combo in a smaller package, but with a much higher pixel density going for it. It'll still ace games at that 1440p resolution, and may even make the most of the 165Hz panel if you tune the settings a little. Either way this is a great saving on a fantastic laptop with a full size keyboard, a good chunk of storage, and topped with some tasty DDR5-4800 RAM. Remember to add the "ZIP11" code at checkout to get the final 11% off the list price.

If Gigabyte wasn't already content with having one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) on the go already with the 17-inch version of this same laptop, the smaller Gigabyte Auros 15 XE4 is $1,000 off (opens in new tab) right now too. While not as OP as its PC counterpart, the RTX 3080-powered Auros Model X (opens in new tab) desktop PC, this Auros 15 XE4 comes with an RTX 3070 Ti, an Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB DDR5 RAM and a chunky 1TB SSD, all for the cool price of $1,299. Now that's a bargain!

While the 3070 Ti is technically now last gen, you'd be a fool to think that you're missing out—that's a powerful GPU you've got right there. Pair that with the fantastic 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H and it'll run smoothly and cope with demanding games. It'll even do well in productivity tasks, should you decide to use this laptop for something other than gaming, like having 14 windows open with 50 tabs each (accurate description of Lauren right now - Ed).

It also comes with Windforce Infinity, all-copper cooling technology so it can keep cool through all this high-performance nonsense.

The Auros 15 XE4 comes with a 15.6-inch QHD screen which has a tasty 165Hz refresh rate and 72% NTSC, so there's absolutely no compromise with this beast of a laptop. The AI EyeCare tech adjusts screen brightness automatically when in different lighting scenarios, giving your wee peepers a rest when needed.

The best part? It has an RGB backlit keyboard which I know everyone loves as much as I do. If you really want to enjoy some ray tracing on the go, then this is definitely the laptop you'll want to get your hands on.