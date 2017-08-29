Save big on storage and more in Newegg's Back to College sale

We're nearly at the end of August, so the return to education is imminent. There's a whole range of hardware on offer in Newegg's Back to College sale, but there's a big focus on storage devices. If you've filled your PC with games this summer, then you might need something a little extra to store all your files this school year.
Here are some of the highlights of the sale:
- WD My Book 8TB USB hard drive: $208
- Seagate Backup Plus 5TB USB hard drive: $140
- Rosewill Capstone 550W PSU: $45
- Cooler Master HAF XB Evo case: $80
- MSI Z270 Gaming M5 motherboard: $150
Of course, there's plenty more on sale too, so head over to the main deals page to start browsing. The sale lasts until Thursday, so you've got a couple of days to get in on the action.
