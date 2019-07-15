Save 45% on our favorite mechanical keyboard, the Corsair K95 Platinum, for Prime Day

If you're looking for a new mechanical keyboard—or maybe even your first mechanical keyboard—we definitely recommend the Corsair K95. In fact, it's our pick for the best gaming keyboard and one we rated 95% in our review. Although they're pricey (the K95 typically goes for about $200) the Amazon Prime Day PC deals blitz has knocked it all the way down to $110. That's the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.

My first mechanical keyboard was a Corsair K70, which I bought back in July of 2016 as a birthday present for myself. I'm still using it today, and I'm still perfectly happy with it. I've used a few other Corsairs over the years (while sitting at other people's desks) and I'm pretty sure if I ever decide to replace my K70, it'd be with another Corsair like the K95. They're just great, dependable, responsive keyboards.

However, be prepared: this is a pretty big and wide keyboard. If you can make a little extra room on your desk, it's worth it nonetheless. The K95's got dedicated media controls—I love having a metal volume control wheel and mute button right on my keyboard—and a USB passthrough, perfect for charging your phone without having to hunt for a free port on your PC. It's naturally got RGB lighting, but a few button presses can dim it or shut it off completely. Another button lets you choose to only light up the WASD keys, numbers 1-6, and the arrow keys.

It's honestly difficult to name a better keyboard than the Corsair K95. At 45% off, it's a heck of a bargain and excellent value for money. Don't sleep on this one.

