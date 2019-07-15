Save 45% on our favorite mechanical keyboard, the Corsair K95 Platinum, for Prime Day

If you're looking for a new mechanical keyboard—or maybe even your first mechanical keyboard—we definitely recommend the Corsair K95. In fact, it's our pick for the best gaming keyboard and one we rated 95% in our review. Although they're pricey (the K95 typically goes for about $200) the Amazon Prime Day PC deals blitz has knocked it all the way down to $110. That's the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon.
Corsair K95 Platinum | $110 on Amazon (save $90)
A sizable discount on our favorite mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches, USB passthrough, RGB lighting, and easy to access to built-in media controls. It's a winner.View Deal
Corsair K95 RGB Platinum keyboard UK | £125 (save £60)
And here's that same deal on the top mechanical keyboard, but for UK users. It's part of the Prime Day sale, so won't hang around forever.View Deal
My first mechanical keyboard was a Corsair K70, which I bought back in July of 2016 as a birthday present for myself. I'm still using it today, and I'm still perfectly happy with it. I've used a few other Corsairs over the years (while sitting at other people's desks) and I'm pretty sure if I ever decide to replace my K70, it'd be with another Corsair like the K95. They're just great, dependable, responsive keyboards.
However, be prepared: this is a pretty big and wide keyboard. If you can make a little extra room on your desk, it's worth it nonetheless. The K95's got dedicated media controls—I love having a metal volume control wheel and mute button right on my keyboard—and a USB passthrough, perfect for charging your phone without having to hunt for a free port on your PC. It's naturally got RGB lighting, but a few button presses can dim it or shut it off completely. Another button lets you choose to only light up the WASD keys, numbers 1-6, and the arrow keys.
It's honestly difficult to name a better keyboard than the Corsair K95. At 45% off, it's a heck of a bargain and excellent value for money. Don't sleep on this one.
