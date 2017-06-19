Save $30 on the MSI Z270 Krait Gaming motherboard today

If your PC is a few years old and you're looking to upgrade, you'll probably need a new motherboard to keep up with the changing technology. A nice new Z270 chipset motherboard will support all the modern components, and if you don't want to spend too much money, you can get an MSI Z270 Krait Gaming on Newegg for $130 today.

Despite the fairly cheap price, the Krait Gaming still has plenty of features. The MSI fan headers detect fans and tune the speeds to give you as little noise as possible. It also has X-Boost technbology which will optimize your SSD, and the motherboard has support for Optane too. As for connections, you get 3x PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, and 3x PCIe 3.0 x1. It comes with 6x SATA 6Gbps ports, and 2x M.2 slots for your storage needs. Plus, you get a total of eight USB, across 3.1 Type-A, Type-C, and USB 2.0. If you're into the aesthetics of a motherboard, it's got a pretty funky black and white theme.

The price is down from $160 to $140 right now on Newegg, and you can take an extra $10 off with a rebate card. This is as cheap as it's ever been, and you've got until Wednesday to take advantage of the price.

