Sapphire TriXX unlocks AMD R9 Fury X voltage and HBM overclocking

Version 5.2.1 of Sapphire's TriXX overclocking software is out now, and it allows users to overclock voltage and high bandwidth memory (HBM) on AMD's R9 Fury X. According to Sapphire's website (where you can download the update) the new version also has a redesigned interface and a whole range of new features.

TriXX now supports over-volting on the Radeon R300 series, as well as over-volting and HBM memory overclocking on Fury cards. You can also now minimize TriXX to the task bar if you wish. There are four profiles for you to save different settings to, and you can adjust fan settings and core clock speeds just like before.

According to WCCFTech, the R9 Fury X performs better than Nvidia's monster card, the GTX Titan X, when pushed to its HBM limits (although it still has 4GB of memory compared to the monstrous 12GB). Now that we're able to over-volt the Fury X and Fury cards without dicey voltage modding, they'll become even more competitive against Nvidia's equivalent GTX 980 Ti and GTX Titan X. Overclocking the Titan X would push it back over the top, but at the cost of a lot of noise and heat, possibly up to 20 degrees centigrade.