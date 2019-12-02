Samsung's huge curved gaming monitor is an absolute unit, and $100 off

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
Amazon - All the things
Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops
B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs
Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories
Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops
Staples - Gaming Chairs
Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs
Gamestop - Games and Toys
Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories
Newegg - Components and Hardware
Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games
Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops
NZXT - 10% off all builds
This 49-inch Samsung curved gaming monitor is down to $799.99, its cheapest price yet. It's been $899.99 for most of the year, so you're saving $100 on this Cyber Monday monitor deal.
Curved gaming monitors are pretty indulgent, so if you're going to surround your head with the Skellige Isles why not go the extra mile and do so with a 49-inch monitor? Sure, you could stick two regular monitors side by side but then you'd have to put up with a gap in Big Geralt's gorgeous visage as he smiles down on you. You wouldn't do that to Geralt, would you?
Samsung's CHG90 has FreeSync 2 HDR support and a fast 144Hz refresh rate, QLED technology, and an adjustable stand. If its 3840x1080 resolution isn't enough for you, the Samsung CRG90 has a resolution of 5120x1440, and is also on sale. This is actually even wider than the standard ultrawide monitor.
Just keep in mind, if you go with the frankly ridiculous CRG90, that most games aren't exactly built for it. The 21:9 aspect ratio still has limited support, so 32:9 is, understandably, not high on the priority list. But just think of the extremely wide spreadsheets you'll be able to make.
Samsung 49" CHG90 144Hz curved gaming monitor | $799.99 (Save $100)
If you're going for a curved gaming monitor, why not have the equivalent of two 1920x1080 monitors next to each other?View Deal
Samsung 49" CRG90 120Hz curved gaming monitor | $1,049.99 (Save $250)
If the regular amount of extravagance isn't enough extravagance for you, here's the next generation with an even higher resolution and a pricetag to match.View Deal
Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals
If you'd like something in a different size or configuration we've got plenty more to choose from in our collection of Cyber Monday monitor deals, which we'll be updating as we go.
- HP Omen X 25 240Hz Gaming Display was $549.99, now $449.99 at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Swift 4K 144Hz was $1,499.99, now only $1,099.99 at Micro Center
- Asus ROG Swift 27" 1440p 165Hz was $649.99, now $479.99 at Micro Center
- Samsung 32-inch curved monitor was $249 now 149 at Walmart
- Samsung 1440p 144Hz was $299.99, now $259.99 at newegg.
Cyber Monday deals
We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.
Cyber Monday gaming laptops | Cyber Monday SSD deals | Cyber Monday gaming chairs | Cyber Monday TV deals | Cyber Monday graphics cards