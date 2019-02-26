Samsung's 1TB 860 QVO SSD is just $118 right now

Samsung announced the 860 'QVO' series, competitors for the best SSDs for gaming crown, late last year. They use quad-level cell (QLC) NAND flash memory chips, but the starting price of $150 for 1TB was a bit high. Now you can get the 1TB model for $117.99 from B&H Photo—$30 less than the price of a 1TB 860 Evo and cheaper than almost all of the best NVMe SSDs.

This drive is rated for sequential read speeds of up to 550 MB/s, and seq. write speeds of up to 520 MB/s—similar to other high-end SATA SSDs. Our friends at Tom's Hardware reviewed the 860 QVO last year, and found it to be a great SSD. The AES 256-bit encryption allows you to use Windows BitLocker, if you want to keep your local data as secure as possible.

