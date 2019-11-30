Samsung 1TB 970 EVO SSD deal brings it to just $150, an all-time low

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

When it comes to NVMe SSDs, there are few better options than Samsung's line of 970 Evo drives. The 970 lineup offers an excellent balance between price and performance, and now you can get the 1TB model for its lowest price yet—$149.99.

This drive offers sequential read speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, and sequential writes of up to 2,500 MB/s. That makes it a fantastic option for a boot drive, as long as your motherboard has an available M.2 slot and supports NVMe (most modern boards do).

In our review of the drive last year, we noted that the 970 Evo is speedy and reasonably priced, with good endurance and a long warranty. You can check out our full thoughts here, but if you're looking for an SSD to load games from, the short of it is that this is a good choice.

If you're looking to save a bit more money, you can also get the 500GB model for $80, or the 250GB drive for $110. We also have a bunch more SSD deals right here.

