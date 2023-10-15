Sam Lake says Alan Wake 2 will get free DLC that is 'pretty significant'

By Jody Macgregor
published

"We do have free DLCs drops coming," Lake said.

A woman surrounded by green light sits at a table with Alan Wake's head silhouetted behind her
(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy's Garth Marenghi simulator Alan Wake was followed by two DLC episodes, The Signal and The Writer, which continued on from its climax. At EGX, Remedy's creative director Sam Lake confirmed that the upcoming sequel, Alan Wake 2, will also receive DLC—both paid and free—after its launch.

"We do have free DLCs drops coming," Lake said, "and they too are pretty significant. I'm expecting us to be going more into detail pretty soon after the game is out, but all of that will be free for everyone who gets the game."

Back in August, Joshua Wolens attended a preview event at Gamescom, where he described Alan Wake 2 as feeling like Remedy's attempt to combine the best games it's ever made: "You've got the austere, blocky title cards and discomfiting dreaminess of Control, the regular dips into live action of Quantum Break, and, look, Remedy can do whatever nominative sleight of hand it wants, but I know Max Payne when I see him, and 'detective Alex Casey,' who appears every now and then, is old Max through and through."

Alan Wake 2 will apparently be more of a survival horror game than the original, and will involve playing as an FBI Agent named Saga Anderson as well as horror author/dreamweaver Alan Wake. It'll be out on October 27, and will be releasing on the Epic Games Store.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

See comments