GTA's drunk cousin returns: Saints Row is being rebooted

A Saints Row reboot is being teased by publisher Deep Silver, and has more or less been confirmed by Geoff Keighley, who's hosting Gamescom's opening livestream next week.

The Saints Row official website has been updated with a large image of a brick wall reading "rebooting." Keighley tweeted Friday that the Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation will be "bossing" it with announcements, a reference to Saints Row's player character.

5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday. We are "Bossing" it with our announcements this year 👀 See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST

The Saints Row Twitter account confirmed that the reboot will be a "whole new game" and "not a remaster or remake."

That's about it for new details, but we'll learn more at Gamescom, which kicks off on August 25 at 11 am Pacific (2 pm Eastern, 7 pm BST).

It's been six years since we last saw the 3rd Street Saints in Saints Row 4: Gat Out of Hell, which was itself an epilogue expansion for 2013's Saints Row 4. Developer Volition let slip in a 2019 financial report that the studio was working on a new Saints Row game, but didn't share any details then.