Sabrent's huge 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD goes on sale under $190

Mark Cyber Monday 2020 down as the day when super fast SSDs got cheap enough for mass storage. We give you the Sabrent Rocket Q 2TB, an NVMe M.2 drive with 3.2GB/s reads and 2.9GB/s writes that's yours for precisely $187.49 from Amazon on Cyber Monday. That's $122.50 off.

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Cyber Monday bargains.

The Sabrent Rocket Q is an M.2 2280 format drive with a quad-lane PCI Express 3.0 interface. So, it's not the very latest PCIe 4.0 shizzle. But then at this price point something has to give and you're still getting multiple gigabytes of bandwidth in both directions. Still is very fast storage indeed. Moreover, if your motherboard lacks PCIe 4.0 support, it's a moot point anyway.

As for finer details, this is a QLC drive. That can ring alarm bells, given that QLC NAND memory is cheaper but much slower than TLC memory. However, at this large capacity, Sabrent allocates literally hundreds of gigabytes dynamically to operate in speedy SLC cache mode. So, you'll have to be doing something pretty extraordinary to expose the underlying performance of those QLC chips.

Sabrent Rocket Q | 2TB | PCIe 3.1 | $309.99 $187.49 at Amazon (save $123)

For under $200 this is a good price for a 2TB NVMe SSD and it's got heaps of game storing capacity. It won't be hitting the heights of PCle 4.0 drives, but you'll struggle to find another SSD with 2TB for this much of a discount.

View Deal

What's more, with random access performance rated at 670K IOPS for writes and 255K for reads, there's strong all round performance, regardless of the workload. Anyway, with fully 2TB of storage, the main attraction here is the prospect of fast solid-state performance for all of your storage - OS, games, the works.

Granted, even 2TB isn't enough for a really large games library. But it certainly means you can have all your regular and favourite titles stored for fast access, while relegating more occasional games to a big, dumb, slow magnetic drive. Overall, then, this drive offers a complete storage solution for a remarkably low price.

If you want more deals like this one, check out our Cyber Monday SSD deals hub.