Sable and its hoverbikes have been pushed back to 2020

You'll need to wait a little bit longer to explore Sable and its infinite, Moebius-inspired desert. Developer Shedworks—named for the location it started out in, a shed—had hoped to release the game this year, but it was a rough estimate that's now been pushed back. Sable will instead appear in 2020.

"We've now been working on the game full time since October 2017," says Shedworks co-founder Gregorios Kythreotis. "We initially thought the game would take us around two years to develop. It was an extremely rough estimate and for us to fully realise the game we want to make, we now think we need a bit more time. It was always going to be tight getting the game out in 2019 so now we've made the decision to take more time with the game and aim for release in 2020.

While Sable started out with two developers in a shed, the team has since expanded to include an animator, composer, narrative designer, producer and another "in-shed" developer.

"This influx of amazingly talented and hardworking people on the project has been nothing short of incredible," says Kythreotis, "and the value of having a team of creative and passionate people will be reflected in the outcome."

Steven took Sable for a test drive last year—check out his Sable preview—and made some comparisons to Journey and Breath of the Wild, though the early demo's controls weren't stellar and it had the potential to be a bit too aimless. With the expanded team, however, and the addition of a narrative and characters, hopefully these things have been addressed.