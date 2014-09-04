Ryse PC release date and system requirements revealed

Former Xbox One-exclusive Ryse: Son of Rome is coming to PC , and it will probably look pretty good, what with it being developed by Crytek and everything. But how beastly of a PC will we need in order to a) run it in the first place, and b) make it look halfway decent? These are questions that have answers waiting on the game's newly minted Steam page . Other answers include the release date, which is set for October the 10th.

You'll remember that Crytek is self-publishing the digital version of Ryse, while Deep Silver is handling the boxed release. According to the Steam page, Ryse will launch on October 10th, for £34.99 in the UK, and $39.99 in the US. That's...that's some annoying exchange-rating. PC buyers will get all the bonus content from the Xbox One version, plus 4K resolution support.

Here are those system requirements, taken, again, from the Steam page:

Minimum:



OS: Windows Vista SP1, Windows 7 or Windows 8 (64bit)



Processor: Intel Dual-Core 2.8 GHz/ AMD Dual-Core 3.2 GHz or better



Memory: 4 GB RAM



Graphics: DirectX 11 graphics card with 1 GB video RAM



DirectX: Version 11



Hard Drive: 26 GB available space



Sound Card: DirectX compatible Sound Card with latest drivers



Recommended:



OS: Windows Vista SP1, Windows 7 or Windows 8 (64bit)



Processor: Intel Quad-Core or AMD Octo-Core



Memory: 8 GB RAM



Graphics: DirectX 11 graphics card with 4 GB video RAM



DirectX: Version 11



Hard Drive: 26 GB available space



Sound Card: DirectX compatible Sound Card with latest drivers



If you're looking to take advantage of your shiny 4K resolution monitor, meanwhile, here are the recommended specs for 4K :



CPU: Quad Core or Eight Core CPU



CPU Details: SSE1-3, 8+ logical processors



Memory: 8 GB RAM



GPU: DirectX 11 graphics card with 4 GB video RAM



OS: 64 bit Windows (Vista, 7, 8)



HDD: 26GB



Display: 4k Monitor (3840x2160 resolution)



Steam Account and Internet Connection



Ta, Eurogamer .