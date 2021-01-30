Rust is getting delivery drones so your clan can be murder Amazon

Survival game Rust is getting delivery via drone in the coming patch, due to release February 4th. Rust producer Alistair McFarlane posted a video to Twitter of the drones in action as they leave a central drone station and fly to nearby vending machines to retrieve purchases. "The terminals will only be accessible within safezone(s) - can not be player crafted," he said when explaining how it works.

Drone delivery! - currently planned for Feb 4th Patch. pic.twitter.com/SUZKyw5TSgJanuary 30, 2021

Rust's vending machines are made and stocked by players, and this seems like an effort to let newer players pick up some much-needed gear in the safe zone before heading out into the game world. To me, though, all I can imagine is some Rust clan becoming the fortified equivalent of murder Amazon. Making lots of cool stuff and then selling it to the highest bidders via vending machines. AK-47s delivered by air.

Rust is one of the biggest survival games out there, where players start with nothing and build their way up to technology like guns and now, apparently, delivery drones. If you're interested in getting into the game, here's our beginner's guide to Rust. Rust was also in the news recently for the chaotic, absurd environment of its all-roleplaying streamers' server.