Rogue Legacy 2 has a slick new Gunslinger class

Rogue Legacy 2's new update lets you turn the game into a bullet hell—for your enemies—with the addition of a gunslinger class. The Gunslinger is a pretty wild class, one that can throw out rapid barrages of bullets while leaping about and dodging. "Just don't forget to reload," says the trailer.

The Arcane Hallows update also adds a lot of other stuff, I'm just excited about the guns. The assassin class from the original Rogue Legacy makes its return, as does the architect NPC. The architect allows you to preserve the structure of a previous run at the game in order to perfect yourself against a layout—or go back to retry a fairy room. New curio shops also appear, allowing you to buy things mid-run.

The center of the Arcane Hallows update is a new region of the castle, the Stygian Study. It's not all books, though: There are monsters trying to murder you and a new boss there as well. I like the new enemies: Killer scrolls, paintings, and mimic treasure chests. I do love a good mimic.

Cellar Door Games says that this patch brings Rogue Legacy 2 to content parity, or larger, with the first game. You can find the full patch notes on the Rogue Legacy 2 website. You can find Rogue Legacy 2 on Steam.