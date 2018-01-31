Rocket League to add tournament mode in March or April, beta test next month

Rocket League's long-awaited tournament mode will finally arrive in either March or April, developer Psyonix has said. Players will be able to test out these bracketed, single elimination tournaments for the first time next month as part of a Steam public beta.

The spring road map for Rocket League also revealed that March will see the arrival of new licensed premium DLC (previous licensed DLC has included tie-ups with the Fast & Furious franchise) as well as a spring event that will last into April.

Looking beyond April, the developer is still keen to introduce cross-platform parties before the end of the year so that you can play alongside your friends on consoles. It's also working on new arenas, a revamp of the progression system to "make XP relevant again", and—very vaguely—"new features" for the game.

You can read the full road map here, which includes plans for various quality-of-life improvements like item stacking (that will arrive in March or April, too). The next update, which will launch the next competitive season, is due on February 7.