Second batch of Fast & Furious DLC screeches onto Rocket League's turf next week

Rocket League is serving up its second dose of Fast & Furious DLC on Wednesday, when two classic cars from the films will join the game's roster.

You can get behind the wheel of both the '99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34, from the 2003 film 2 Fast 2 Furious, and the '70 Dodge Charger R/T, which appeared in the series' first flick, 2001's The Fast and the Furious.

Each one will set you back $1.99. They'll boast unique booming engine sounds and flashy wheels as well as their own array of decals (six apiece).

Remember, they're purely cosmetic items, so players who buy them won't gain any advantage.

It's the second tie-up between developer Psyonix and film company Universal—you might remember that in April series hero Dom Toretto's "Ice Charger" drove onto the turf to mark the release of The Fate of the Furious, the eighth Fast & Furious film.

You can see the new cars in action in the video at the top of this post, and here's shots of both vehicles, first the Dodge, then the Nissan: