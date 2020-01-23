Rocket League for Linux and Mac is losing online multiplayer

(Image credit: Psyonix)

Psyonix is dropping ongoing support for Rocket League on Linux and MacOS. A patch will roll out in early March which will eliminate the game's online component, though local matches and split-screen play will still function.

"We want Rocket League to be the best experience possible for all our players," Psyonix wrote in a statement. "This includes adapting to use new technologies. This has made it more difficult to support macOS and Linux (SteamOS). Because of this, we will have a final patch for these versions in early March."

Of course, owners of the game on Steam can easily download the Windows version of the game, and while Psyonix does not officially support Apple's Boot Camp, that's one way to continue playing online on an Apple system. Meanwhile, for Linux users, Psyonix suggests users try Proton or Wine.

Pretty much all functionality related to online will disappear come March (see the list below). Already downloaded Workshop Maps and Custom Training Packs will remain accessible, though new ones won't be, and the same applies to items in your Garage: you'll keep what you've got, but the item shop will no longer be available.

Here's the list of what's staying:

Local Matches

Split-Screen Play

Garage/Inventory (Your existing items will not be removed from your inventory)

Career Stats

Replays

Steam Workshop Maps (Must be downloaded before final patch)

Custom Training Packs (Must be downloaded before final patch)

And here's everything that's going: