Roccat reveals the Tyon gaming mouse at Computex 2014

PC gamers can be pretty picky about their choice of mouse. It is, after all, the most direct method of interfacing with games, which is the whole point of all this. I like to keep it simple, which is why after all these years I still pine for my Logitech MX510; others prefer odd shapes, variable DPI with on-the-fly switching and more buttons than they have fingers. For that demographic, Roccat has unveiled the Tyon , a new gaming mouse that comes complete with a thumb paddle sticking out of it.

The Tyon boasts an 8200 DPI laser sensor, a 1000Hz polling rate and 1ms response time, four buttons flanking the two primary buttons, a mid-knuckle dorsal fin switch, a dedicated "Easy-Shift" button allowing the addition of a secondary function to each mouse button, and the X-Celerator: a "single-axis analog thumb paddle" that can be used to adjust tilt, pitch, throttle or whatever up/down functionality your game of choice might require.

It's also highly customizable, with independently adjustable RGBY illumination for the scroll wheel and mouse rim, and has its own 32-bit processor and 576K of RAM for rapid macro storage and execution, making it considerably more powerful than my first PC. The Tyon even logs its own achievements through the driver and Roccat Achievement Display, which enables "insane levels of software customization and gaming statistics tracking."

This is obviously not a mass-market pointing device, but if you're part of its target audience then I'd say it's definitely one worth checking out. Roccat didn't reveal the Tyon's price or release date, but given the proximity of the announcement to E3, I would imagine we'll hear more about it then.