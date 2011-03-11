Rift Founders pricing deal extended

If you're tempted to try Trion World's new MMO Rift, you might want to take advantage of Rift's Founder's Subscription plans. These reward early adopters with lower prices on multi-month subscriptions. Once you've signed up, you'll keep paying the same cut back prices as long as you stay subscribed. Trion Worlds have announced that they're extending the Founder's price plan to apply to anyone who subscribes to the game before March 31. Exact pricing details can be found on the subscriptions section of the Rift site . The game's out now on Steam .