Rick and Morty Dota 2 announcer pack and courier up for voting

Have you seen Rick and Morty? It's an Adult Swim cartoon. I like it a lot, especially for Justin Roiland's improvisational voicing of its titular characters (he also plays Earl of Lemongrab on Adventure Time, if you couldn't tell). If you want to hear the pair a lot more, Adult Swim has put a Rick and Morty announcer pack up for voting on the Dota 2 Workshop, along with a Mr. Meeseeks courier. I sort of doubt they'll help your game.

Full disclosure, I played video games with Justin Roiland once. Sometimes weird things happen.

Tyler Wilde

As Executive Editor, Tyler spends a lot of time editing reviews and looking at spreadsheets, and whatever time is left over writing reviews. People joke that he doesn't like 90 percent of the games he plays, but he'll tell you he just has very discerning tastes.
