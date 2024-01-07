Rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger just got a free DLC with music from FPS favorite Dusk

We seriously dug 2022's headbanging shooter Metal: Hellsinger, and that rhythm based FPS just got some love from its boomer shooter brethren by way of a free DLC featuring nine tracks from Andrew Hulshult's excellent Dusk soundtrack.
A musical DLC is a much bigger deal than it might sound given Metal: Hellsinger's rhythm-based gameplay. Similar to this year's Hi-Fi Rush, your score and combos all depend on shooting and dodging to the beat. While Kaile Hultner found Metal: Hellsinger's story a bit of a drag in their review for PC Gamer, they still had praise for "the quality of its soundtrack and its slower, more deliberate gameplay."
And Hulshult's Dusk soundtrack looks like a great fit for that gameplay—it's music to lift weights or punch drywall to, with chunky riffs that pair perfectly with shotgun blasts on the beat. New Blood's trailer for the add-on is pretty convincing, but you can test out Dusk's soundtrack in Metal Hellsinger for yourself right now.
Dusk recently saw the release of its long-promised "HD" update, which is more like a charming alternate artstyle for the game. As my colleague Noa Smith recently put it in their feature on the year in boomer shooters, "Dusk got a kickass new visual overhaul that drags it from 1997 to 2004."
So whether you want to enjoy Hulshult's OST in Dusk or Metal: Hellsinger, you're in for a good time—it's heartening to see both games get continued support and updates this far out from their respective releases. You can nab both games together in a 10% off bundle on Steam.