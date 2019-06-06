Retro shooter Amid Evil's final episode comes out in two weeks

There's been a lot of big news today—Baldur's Gate 3, Stadia, Destiny 2 F2P—but there are other things happening, too. Things like, for instance, the announcement of a release date for The Void, the seventh and final episode of the Heretic-inspired FPS Amid Evil.

In many ways, despite the obvious Doom-and-Heretic differences, Amid Evil is a lot like Dusk: It's very retro, extremely good, and goes to some really weird places in the later stages of the game. I won't spoil anything, but I will say that Amid Evil's level design is really something to behold: Dusk embraced Quake's muted, heavy-on-the-brown color palettes, but Amid Evil goes all-in on the full spectrum, bright and intense. It's almost overwhelming at times. Based on the trailer above, it looks like that tradition is going to continue (and ramp up) all the way to the end.

Amid Evil: The Void will be live on June 20, unless you own the Early Access release of the game, in which case you can dive into it a day early. You can pick it up on Steam. For a closer look at what it's all about, check out our preview from March.