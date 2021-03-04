Resident Evil Village will have ray tracing, on AMD cards at least

AMD announced its new RX 6700 XT GPU earlier today, which is exciting enough, but nestled among the festivities was news that Resident Evil Village will have ray tracing support on PC—though as you'd expect, it's only confirmed for AMD cards at the moment.

It may be bad news for RX 6700 XT early adopters though, because Resident Evil Village with ray tracing on needs an RX 6800 XT according to AMD's own recommended specifications (you'll only need a Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, though). Still it's exciting news, and the presentation even featured some short comparison clips. Check it out below (or in this video at 9:43).

We've partnered with Capcom to utilize raytracing and AMD FidelityFX to enhance the atmosphere and next-generation visuals in Resident Evil Village. We can't wait to play #REVillage on May 7th. pic.twitter.com/VgSZiPlJvzMarch 3, 2021 See more

The improvements are obvious: the soft chandelier and candle lighting is the most visible improvement, but the shiny polished wood is very fancy, too. As Control has demonstrated already, these effects really bring to life darker, grittier environments.

As for AMD's provided specs for those who don't fancy ray tracing, a Ryzen 5 1600 CPU and a Radeon RX 5700 are recommended. If you're not rocking AMD tech, there are no official system requirements on Steam just yet.

The Resident Evil Village release date is May 7, and a demo will precede that, meaning it may be possible to check out the ray tracing implementation without buying it.