We're not sure what went wrong with Reddit, but it's fixed now (Updated)

By Andy Chalk
published

Reddit says a fix for the "major outage" has been implemented, and it is now monitoring the situation.

Reddit logo on mobile phone
(Image credit: SOPA Images (Getty Images))

Update (3:10 pm PT): And just like that, Reddit is back. It's still not clear what happened but Reddit announced just before 3 pm PT that a fix has been implemented. Reddit says it's monitoring the situation to ensure that all is well, but based on my own quick poke around the site, everything seems good. 

Original story:

Don't be alarmed if you can't load any pages on Reddit, because it's not just you: Reddit is reporting major outages impacting both desktop and mobile sites.

Downdetector is also reporting a massive spike in user reports indicating that something, somewhere is very wrong.

It's not clear what the issue actually is at this point, but it may be related to Reddit's account system. Pages seem to load without trouble when logged out or accessed through an incognito window.

Reddit has acknowledged the problem, saying at 1:58 pm PT that it is "currently investigating elevated error rates across Reddit."

We've reached out to Reddit for more information and will update when we can.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

See comments