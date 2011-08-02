Red Orchestra 2 now available for pre-purchase on Steam, bonuses detailed

Preceding the game's August 30 release, Red Orchestra 2 is up for pre-sale on Steam . Tripwire also revealed a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game, currently discounted at $44.99, that includes access to the "final phase" of the RO2 beta, instant unlocks of four weapons, along with two TF2 hats and two Killing Floor skins.
Buy Red Orchestra 2 on Steam here.
If you own Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45, you'll get...
- 20% off the game's price (as opposed to the current 10% pre-order sale)
- Special in-game item - Russian Guards Badge and German Close Combat Badge
- Day 1 unlock of the Kar98 and Mosin rifle bayonets
If you buy the Steam Digital Deluxe Edition, you'll get...
- Access to the final phase of closed beta before the August 30th launch
- Day 1 Unlock of the Elite Assault Weapons (MKb 42(H) and AVT-40) and Semi Auto Sniper Weapons (SVT-40 and G 41(W))
- Team Fortress 2 German and Russian hats ("vintage" if bought during pre-purchase)
- Two new characters for Killing Floor - Russian and German Soldier Re-enactors