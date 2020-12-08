Razer's Viper Mini gaming mouse is now just $30

The best gaming mouse for you might not be the ultra-expensive option with every feature under the sun. Sometimes the simple choice is best—maybe you'd rather spend that money on a new game, or you just don't need 28 buttons on a mouse. Razer's Viper Mini is a great budget mouse, and it's now on sale for just $29.99, a savings of $10 from the usual price.

The Viper Mini is a lightweight mouse with a smaller physical design, weighing just 61g and measuring 4.66 x 2.42 x 1.51 inches. Despite the smaller package, it still has most of the features you would expect in a gaming mouse. You get customizable RGB lighting, six programmable buttons, and an 8,500 DPI optical sensor for accurate tracking. It also has a fully-ambidextrous design, so you can use it if you're left- or right-handed.

While we haven't reviewed the Viper Mini, we did try out the larger Viper mouse last year, and gave it an 85/100 for its speedy optical switches and overall design. The only differences between the two models is that the Mini is smaller, and has an 8,500 DPI optical sensor instead of a 16,000 DPI sensor.

