Razer's new gaming mouse is its lightest ever

A gaming mouse can be a pretty signature piece of kit for many PC gamers. They're also probably one of the most divisive peripheral categories on the scene. You can ask a group of PC gamers what their favourite mouse is and you'll likely get a different answer from each one. There's just so many variables, like what the mouse is being used for, be it FPS, MMO, or a bit of everything in between.

With the current market, almost any gaming mouse desires you have can be catered for. But one thing I still don't see a lot of is smaller gaming mice. When you consider how many younger folks game, it's kinda surprising—let alone adults with smaller hands, or just people who like a nice little portable mouse. The newly announced Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition (opens in new tab) is looking to fill that niche with a little mouse packed with big gamer cred. And with a big gamer price tag to go with it.

Razer describes the Razer Viper Mini SE in its press release, as, I'm not kidding you, "a magnesium alloy gaming masterpiece" which is a pretty good reason for that Lol Verifier machine. While I'm not sure it can live up to that, it is a cool looking piece of mini kit, complete with an intense matte black webbed magnesium alloy exoskeleton.

The choice of material and shape has allowed Razer to make this signature edition Viper Mini the company's lightest mouse to date. Coming in at only 49 grams, that's a seriously light mouse. Many other lightweights are a bit over 60, including our current favourite featherweight wireless the Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse.

To me, this absolutely makes it a mouse to look out for. The current trend in lightweight mice has seen a few come across my desk for review and I've always been surprised by how much I appreciate the levity. It makes me that much more likely to actually pick up my mouse when I need to, instead of being lazy. I tend to have an easier time trying for flick shots in FPSes, and just generally react a bit faster to things.

The Viper Mini is a successor to the well received Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming mouse, and is packed with the features you'd usually expect. It's running the company's 30k Optical Sensor and accuracy, as well as Razer's gen-3 mouse switches. Surprisingly it's even meant to go pretty hard for the battery, with up to 60 hours from a full charge, which takes under 90 minutes.

The Razer Viper MinI SE comes in a pretty swish-looking box complete with dongle, glass feet, different tape grips, cleaning clothes, and alcohol pads. All that pomp and circumstance will set you back $279.99 USD or €319.99 when it launches this month, with a first drop on the official Razer website at 8PM PST on February 11, 2023.