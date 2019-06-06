Razer's new gaming headset weighs just 250 grams and costs $50

Razer has added another entry to its growing pile of gaming headsets, the Kraken X, and it's one of the lightest and least expensive options out there.

The new Kraken X weighs just 250 grams (0.55 pounds) and costs $49.99 (€59.99). Razer claims it offers "superior comfort all day long," which in addition to its ultra-lightweight design, is owed to the headset's memory foam ear cushions and adjustable headband. It also has "glasses-friendly eyewear channels."

How comfortable is it really, though? We will be able to answer that question very soon—a Kraken X is en route to us, and will be putting it through its paces.

On the audio side, Razer outfitted the Kraken X with 40mm neodymium magnet drivers. For reference, the Kraken Tournament Edition and Nari Ultimate, two of the best gaming headsets, both use larger 50mm drivers.

Here's a look at some other specs:

Frequency response: 12 Hz – 28 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ω @ 1 kHz

Sensitivity (@1 kHz): 106 dB

Inner ear cup diameter: 65 x 44 mm

Connection type: Analog 3.5 mm

Cable length: 1.3 m / 4.27 ft.

Oval ear cushions: Designed for full-ear coverage with leatherette, for sound isolation and comfort

For chatting and barking out instructions with teammates, there is a bendable cardioid microphone attached. We typically prefer standalone mics, but in this case, Razer claims it has a "tight pickup pattern" that suppresses noise from the back and side.

Razer also announced that it is adding 7.1 surround sound support to its full line of 2019 over-the-ear headsets priced at under $99 (via Synapse, presumably), including the Kraken X.

The Kraken X is available now in all-black and "console" color options, the latter of which has blue accents.