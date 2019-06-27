Razer's Deathadder mouse scurries past 10M units sold

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer is in a celebratory mood, with its popular Deathadder gaming mouse having crossed over the 10 million units sold threshold. It is officially the company's best-selling mouse.

That is taking into account the various iterations since the original model launched in 2006. Since then, it has appeared in 25 variations, including team-branded editions. There is also a version that is ergonomically shaped for left-handed users. According to Razer, it was actually the first gaming mouse produced in a left-handed version.

The latest variant of the Deathadder Elite is, in our opinion, the best gaming mouse for shooters. It's equipped with a 16,000 CPI optical sensor based on the PMW-3389 developed by Pixar in collaboration with Logitech, which offers excellent tracking even when rapidly whipping the mouse around your desktop.

It's no surprise to us that the Deathadder series has sold millions of units during its lifespan. We have also confirmed with Razer that the Deathadder will be discounted for Amazon Prime Day, as reported by Windows Central. However, Razer is not sharing any other details at this time, such as which specific model will go on sale or what the exact price will be.

As it stands right now, the Deathadder Elite can be purchased on Amazon for $44.99, which is $25 lower than its list price. That is not the cheapest it has ever been, though. Looking at its price history on Amazon, the Deathadder Elite briefly dipped to $37.99 near the end of March.

If you can hold off purchasing new parts for the time being, it would be worth waiting to see what kinds of deals materialize on Prime Day, which is set for July 15.