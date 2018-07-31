Razer's DeathAdder Chroma mouse is $38 ($15 off) right now on Newegg

If you're in the market for a new mouse, today's Newegg Flash sale is for you. Right now, you can get the Razer DeathAdder Chroma mouse for just $38. That's $15 less than the current Amazon price, and $32 less than the original MSRP. The Deathadder has also long been our pick for the best gaming mouse.
The DeathAdder Chroma is equipped with rubber side grips, a 10,000 DPI optical sensor, and Razer Synapse support. The RGB lighting underneath the logo and mouse wheel can be fully customized. You can buy the mouse from Newegg.
