Razer launches new streaming hardware including RGB key light

One of the most recognisable PC peripheral makers around, Razer, is launching a new line of products aimed at streamers. They're all a bit like the recently released productivity kit that focuses on understated design and quiet keys, as opposed to the usual RGB explosion Razer is known for. Most of these entries don't seem to be all that flashy, and are more about function.

The Razer Seiren Bluetooth microphone is a clip-on lapel mic aimed at streamers who are on the go. Many streamers sit at a desk with a large standalone mic playing games, but as streaming continues to diversify this is steadily changing. There are cooking streams, IRL streams, mobile gamers, fitness streams, VR, and heaps more.

Being able to have a smaller, portable mic that clips onto your clothes is a great solution. At $99 USD or $165.95 AUD if this omnidirectional mic is as fit for purpose as it says on the tin, it could be a great microphone for all sorts of content creators.

Another audio solution on offer is the Razer Audio Mixer. This is an analogue box that allows you to mix your sounds outside of your PC. It has a 4 channel interface with direct inputs for all your standard devices, and it works with the Razer Synapse 3 software for further configuration and fancy RGB lighting.

This may seem a bit niche, but most streamers will tell you your audio is easily one of the most important things to get right. It can be tricky and this gives streamers an extra level of control tied to a brand and software they're familiar with. At $249.99 USD or $419.95 AUD it's pricey and very specific, but could be a useful piece of kit to improve audio quality that's hopefully nice and easy to use.

The final product in the line up, the Razer Key Light Chroma is actually pretty flashy. It seems like a highly customisable studio style light for streamers. These are the lights that tend to sit in front of some streamers, pouring nicely diffused light over their set up and faces. Lighting is a particularly difficult thing to get right for streamers.

Time of day, your room, how bright the game you're playing, your camera and heaps of other factors can play a part. A studio light is immensely helpful in creating an even cast over the scene, and because this one's from Razer it comes with customisable RGB. Lights can even be set up to be interactive to engage with audiences, so it's another product that really knows its niche.

It has a lot of nice looking features like a small footprint and desk clamp and with 2,800 lumens it might be the most RGB thing Razer has ever made. At $299.99 USD or $519 AUD it's by no means a cheap lamp, but it has a few bells and whistles that may justify the price.

This release of products makes it really look like Razer is breaking into some of the more niche streamer needs. I can't wait to see what we end up selling for whatever the streamer of tomorrow may be doing to entertain.