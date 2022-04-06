Razer Keyboards are on sale with a free Viper Ultimate wireless mouse

Right now BestBuy (opens in new tab) is offering some pretty neat deals on Razer keyboards. Not only are many discounted to start with, but some even come with a free wireless mouse to complete the set. If you're in the market for some new core peripherals for your PC, this is a great way to kill two birds with one purchasing stone.

Spotted by the ever vigilant Wario64 on Twitter (opens in new tab), the keyboard discounts appear to apply to most of the Razer range. This even includes mechanical models like the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed (opens in new tab) priced at $139.99 USD, which is a very decent $60 saving on a 65% keyboard to save space on your desk. It's made even better with a free mouse on top.

The mouse on offer is the Razer Viper Ultimate Ultralight wireless optical gaming mouse. They're valued by BestBuy at $129, but we've definitely seen them cheaper here and there. Even looking at BestBuy's current price these mice are marked down to $79.99 at the moment (opens in new tab). Still, free is by far one of the best prices we've come across.

The Razer Viper Ultimate is one of our favourite mice (opens in new tab) from this maker, so it's by no means a bad mouse to add to your arsenal. Most of the keyboards in the deal are a similar price to the mouse's RRP, so it's best to think of this as a buy one get one free in terms of value.

(opens in new tab) Razer - Huntsman Elite Full Size Wired Keyboard | Viper Ultimate Ultralight Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse | Bundle | $329.98 $‌125.65 USD at BestBuy (save $209) (opens in new tab)

There are a fair few Razer keyboards in this free mouse deal so it's best to pick the right one for you. With nice discounts on the keyboards themselves, and a free wireless mouse thrown in it's hard to go wrong.

Other options that come with the sweet freebie include the full sized version of the Blackwidow V3 and the Razer Huntsman options in both TKL and full sized variants. Once you add your keyboard of choice to the cart, the mouse will automatically be added as a bonus item so make sure to check that before completing your purchase.

Plenty of other Razer keyboards are on sale, but not all are listed as coming with a free item worth $129.99 (psst, it's the mouse). The Razer BlackWidow V3 full sized wired model that comes in pink quartz (opens in new tab) and Halo edition models are also on sale, but again, they don't appear to come with the free gift. Make sure to choose your combination wisely.