Razer just made two of our favourite mice even better

On the back of World Environment Day, Razer has announced a nice touch that makes two of our favourite gaming mice even better. The Razer Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential have been officially rated and achieved an ECOLOGO certification from UL.

UL's ECOLOGO certification (opens in new tab) is an optional 3rd party test that addresses the life-cycle-based sustainability of products. There are different requirements for all sorts of products, but essentially having this certification means that high standards in environmental sustainability have been met in the creation of these products.

Razer's Basilisk V3 and DeathAdder Essential are the first gaming mice to have passed the Outline of Investigation for Sustainability for Portable Electronics. This included evaluating other aspects like the packaging, repair, and even waste disposal of the production involved with making these mice.

Now they bear the ECOLOGO certified mark, meaning customers have assurance that these were made with environmental sustainability concerns in mind. The logo is recognised and displayed on Amazon's online store, so hopefully we'll see it popping up on a lot more products soon.

The two mice were chosen as starting points due to being popular and fairly accessible mice designed to work for many gamers. Given we ranked the DeathAdder V2 (opens in new tab) as the best gaming mouse (opens in new tab)for the majority of gamers, that certainly checks out. The Razer Basilisk V3 (opens in new tab) earned our best RGB award, so you can show your gamer pride while still showing your environmental responsibility.

This is all a part of Razer's Go Green 10-year plan (opens in new tab) to work towards more environmentally sustainable processes. This includes initiatives like making new products responsibly to investing in other green companies, and sometimes even making cute snake sneakers. (opens in new tab)

Hopefully we will continue to see a greater push for environmental sustainability in even more of our PC gaming products. Given Razer has partnered with UL to promote environmental labelling of gaming products in the past, we imagine these are mice are just the first to receive the label. Hopefully we don't have to wait for the next World Environment Day to hear more.