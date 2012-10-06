Rambo The Video Game: the first screenshots

There's a new Rambo game? This one really crept up on me - which I suppose is appropriate given the elite stealth skills of Sly Stallone's mass-murdering PTSD sufferer. According to the publisher bumpf, the forthcoming game will recreate iconic sequences from the first three movies by way of fixed-perspective first-person shooting. Several such fixed-perspectives, which should be immediately recognisable to fans of the series, can be viewed after the jump.

The game also promises "authentic Rambo gameplay comprising shoot-outs, stealth killings, demolition, knife-play and more" and will "leverage contemporary gameplay elements such as destructible terrain, cover-based shooting and rag-doll physics". Good to know - I love it when games leverage things.

It'll be interesting to see how they marry an on-rails murdergasm with the narrative of the (actually rather good) first film, which largely consists of a homeless veteran struggling with his inner demons while sneaking round a forest.

Don't push it.