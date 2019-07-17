Rage 2's next update will add a flashlight, skippable Ark tutorials, and more

Andy Kelly was impressed by the shooting and sliding in Rage 2, even if all the driving around and the actual plot didn't do so much for him. As he wrote in his review:

"But in the heat of the moment, besieged by enemies, chaining powers and firing those thunderous guns, I forget about Rage 2's bland world and story. The combat is a powerful distraction from the game's problems—at least until the gunfire stops. There's a lot to love here, but the gulf in quality between the combat and just about everything else is ultimately harmful to the overall experience."

Avalanche have been supporting the game since launch, and Update 2 is coming on July 25th according to the Rage 2 Twitter account. It will introduce three new game modes: Ironman, Ultra-Nightmare, and New Game +, as will as quality-of-life improvements including "an added flashlight, skippable Ark tutorials, and more!"

I know that flashlight will please players who were surprised the bright world promised by the trailers contained quite a few dark and murky locations, and skippable tutorials always go down well. A few bug fixes are promised too, but we'll know more about those when the full patch notes arrive.