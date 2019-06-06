PUBG's Erangel remake will hit test servers soon

PUBG's first map, Erangel, never looked like a prime holiday location, but after PUBG Corp has finished its visual update... it will still look pretty miserable. But maybe less miserable than before in the new PUBG update.

The developer has been working on the makeover since March, and there are more updates cooking away. They'll be released across themed seasons, introducing new features like the upcoming ledge grab, weapon balance changes and new vehicles, along with a new Survivor Pass. PUBG Season 4 will start this month.

PUBG's executive producer TS Jang teases some of what the team's been working on in the latest development update.

You'll be able to check out the Erangel changes soon, with PC test servers opening up at 8 pm PT this evening and running until June 11. The test will be split into two phases with different restrictions. Until June 8, only partner custom matches will be available and only official PUBG partners can create custom matches sessions, while all players can join the lobby. After 8 pm PT on June 8, public matches will be available, but you'll only be able to play in squads.

You can get a quick look at some of the changes in the trailer below.

They're pretty subtle, and having been on a break from PUBG for some time, I'm not sure if I would have noticed if it weren't for the before and after shots. The differences might be more obvious if I travel to some of my favourite haunts, though.

The goal's been to make Erangel more consistent with the newer maps, but PUBG Corp says it doesn't want to make the map unrecognisable. "Rest assured, we’ll make every effort to keep Erangel feeling like the map you fell in love with while bringing it in line with how players enjoy PUBG today."

Expect more Season 4 details soon.